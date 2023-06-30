Disney Teases Potential Changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland

The Disney Parks Blog has teased some potential changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters today, Disney Parks the world over are celebrating with various new offerings.

in theaters today, Disney Parks the world over are celebrating with various new offerings. In a round-up of these offerings, the Disney Parks Blog teased potential changes coming to the popular Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.

The tease said to “keep an eye out for some new touches that enhance the experience.”

“These updates help you feel even closer to the mysteries of the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Notice how Mara taunts you with a powerful energy – which inevitably turns a possible escape route into a rubble of dust. We hope you can find a way out!”

Our reporter is on site at Disneyland and we’ll be sure to update you with any discoveries.