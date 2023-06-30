Disney Teases Potential Changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland

The Disney Parks Blog has teased some potential changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters today, Disney Parks the world over are celebrating with various new offerings.
- In a round-up of these offerings, the Disney Parks Blog teased potential changes coming to the popular Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.
- The tease said to “keep an eye out for some new touches that enhance the experience.”
- “These updates help you feel even closer to the mysteries of the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Notice how Mara taunts you with a powerful energy – which inevitably turns a possible escape route into a rubble of dust. We hope you can find a way out!”
- Our reporter is on site at Disneyland and we’ll be sure to update you with any discoveries.
- Earlier this year, the Indiana Jones Adventure reopened from a refurbishment fully restored and brought back to life, along with some brand-new effects.
- Meanwhile, Indiana Jones himself can be found wandering around Adventureland, for the first time since 2008.
- Some props inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have made their way to Disney Springs and Disneyland Paris.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.
