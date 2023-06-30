Disney Teases Potential Changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has teased some potential changes to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters today, Disney Parks the world over are celebrating with various new offerings.
  • In a round-up of these offerings, the Disney Parks Blog teased potential changes coming to the popular Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.
  • The tease said to “keep an eye out for some new touches that enhance the experience.”
  • “These updates help you feel even closer to the mysteries of the Temple of the Forbidden Eye. Notice how Mara taunts you with a powerful energy – which inevitably turns a possible escape route into a rubble of dust. We hope you can find a way out!”
  • Our reporter is on site at Disneyland and we’ll be sure to update you with any discoveries.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning