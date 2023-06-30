Mickey and Friends Figures with Stretchable Arms Now Available at Disneyland

A new set of figures of Mickey Mouse and friends has debuted at Disneyland, with an interesting feature – stretchable arms!

These figures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy feature a classic look similar to their appearance in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The main difference here is the stretchable arm feature.

We spotted these for sale at EngineEAR Souvenirs, the exit gift shop for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland.

There is also a Pluto figure available, but he does not appear to have the same stretching feature as the other characters.

