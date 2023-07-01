The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Offers Membership Invitations to 398 Artists and Executives

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has offered membership invitations to 398 artists and executives, according to Deadline.

  • The 398 invitations offered by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is one more than last year.
  • The list of invitees includes actors, directors, writers, producers, musicians, executives, artist reps, publicists, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, film editors, makeup artists and hairstylists, production designers and sound pros.
  • Many of the artists in various categories have Disney credits, including actors Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) and Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).
  • If all of the 2023 invitees accept membership, the total members would be 10,817 and number of voting members will be 9,375.

Here is a list of the invitees with significant Disney credits:

Actors

  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Ke Huy Quan – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • Paul Reiser – Aliens

Cinematographers

Costume Designers

Directors

Documentary

  • Julia Nottingham – Be Water

Film Editors

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Music

  • Abel Makkonen Tesfaye “The Weeknd” – Avatar: Way of Water

Production Design

Short Films and Feature Animation

  • Mahyar Abousaeedi – Turning Red, Incredibles 2
  • Travis Hathaway – Incredibles 2, Brave
  • Daniel Mark Jeup – Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2
  • Thomas Jordan – Lightyear, Up
  • Ian Megibben – Lightyear, Soul
  • David Ryu – Luca, Coco
  • Nathan Warner – Encanto, Zootopia

Sound

  • Orin Junior Beaton – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Andrew Bock – X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  • Stéphane Bucher – Ford v Ferrari
  • Arthur Fenn – Aladdin
  • Galen Goodpaster – X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  • Julian Howarth – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Martin Wallis Kwok – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Douglas Murray – Ad Astra
  • Lynn Sable – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Markus Stemler – The King’s Man

Visual Effects

  • Gino Acevedo – Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
  • James Lee Baker – Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • A.J. Briones – War for the Planet of the Apes, Tomorrowland
  • Nick Crew – Captain Marvel
  • Jubin Dave – Zootopia, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
  • Pete Dionne – A Wrinkle in Time
  • Arslan Elver – Peter Pan & Wendy, Christopher Robin
  • Arek Komorowski – Captain America: Civil War
  • Lana Lan – Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Woei Lee – Ad Astra
  • Bryan Litson – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • Alexandre Julien Millet – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beauty and the Beast
  • Marla Inez Newall – Black Widow
  • Jenni O’Byrne – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Florian Witzel – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange

Writers

  • Josh Friedman – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Justin Marks – The Jungle Book

What they’re saying:

  • Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang: “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”