The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Offers Membership Invitations to 398 Artists and Executives

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has offered membership invitations to 398 artists and executives, according to Deadline.

The 398 invitations offered by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is one more than last year.

The list of invitees includes actors, directors, writers, producers, musicians, executives, artist reps, publicists, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, film editors, makeup artists and hairstylists, production designers and sound pros.

Many of the artists in various categories have Disney credits, including actors Ke Huy Quan ( Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ) and Stephanie Hsu ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ).

) and Stephanie Hsu ( ). If all of the 2023 invitees accept membership, the total members would be 10,817 and number of voting members will be 9,375.

Here is a list of the invitees with significant Disney credits:

Actors

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Ke Huy Quan – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Paul Reiser – Aliens

Cinematographers

Costume Designers

Directors

Documentary

Julia Nottingham – Be Water

Film Editors

Sarah Broshar – West Side Story

Ken Schretzmann – Toy Story 3

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Anne Carroll – Deadpool 2

Kimberly Felix – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Luca Vannella – The Last Duel

Music

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye “The Weeknd” – Avatar: Way of Water

Production Design

Samantha Avila – Spider-Man: No Way Home, Lucy in the Sky

Richard Buoen – Black Panther

Diana Burton – West Side Story

Dylan Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water, Maleficent

Darrin Denlinger – Avengers: Endgame

Andrew H. Leung – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Mulan

Ben Procter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Dean Sherriff – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Short Films and Feature Animation

Mahyar Abousaeedi – Turning Red

Travis Hathaway – Incredibles 2, Brave

Daniel Mark Jeup – Finding Nemo, Toy Story 2

Thomas Jordan – Lightyear, Up

Ian Megibben – Lightyear, Soul

David Ryu – Luca, Coco

Nathan Warner – Encanto

Sound

Orin Junior Beaton – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Andrew Bock – X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Stéphane Bucher – Ford v Ferrari

Arthur Fenn – Aladdin

Galen Goodpaster – X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Julian Howarth – Avatar: The Way of Water

Martin Wallis Kwok – Avatar: The Way of Water

Douglas Murray – Ad Astra

Lynn Sable – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ralph Breaks the Internet

Markus Stemler – The King’s Man

Visual Effects

Gino Acevedo – Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

James Lee Baker – Eternals

A.J. Briones – War for the Planet of the Apes, Tomorrowland

Nick Crew – Captain Marvel

Jubin Dave – Zootopia, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

Pete Dionne – A Wrinkle in Time

Arslan Elver – Peter Pan & Wendy

Arek Komorowski – Captain America: Civil War

Lana Lan – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Woei Lee – Ad Astra

Bryan Litson – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Alexandre Julien Millet – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beauty and the Beast

Marla Inez Newall – Black Widow

Jenni O’Byrne – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Florian Witzel – Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange

Writers

Josh Friedman – Avatar: The Way of Water

Justin Marks – The Jungle Book

What they’re saying: