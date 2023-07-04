New Featurette Celebrates Disney100 and the Fourth of July

Disney has shared a new video celebrating both Disney100 and the Fourth of July.

What’s Happening:

  • From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
  • A new video released by Disney celebrates the company’s connections to the promise of America, perfectly summed up with Walt Disney’s opening day dedication of Disneyland.
    • “Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America.”
  • We get clips from various Disney films, attractions, fans, cosplayers and even Super Bowl winners.
  • Watch the full “Disney100 Special Look” for yourself below:

