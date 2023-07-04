New Featurette Celebrates Disney100 and the Fourth of July

Disney has shared a new video celebrating both Disney100 and the Fourth of July.
What’s Happening:
- From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.
- A new video released by Disney celebrates the company’s connections to the promise of America, perfectly summed up with Walt Disney’s opening day dedication of Disneyland.
- “Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America.”
- We get clips from various Disney films, attractions, fans, cosplayers and even Super Bowl winners.
- Watch the full “Disney100 Special Look” for yourself below:
More Disney News:
- Jamie Lee Curtis, star of Disney’s upcoming film Haunted Mansion, said in a recent interview that she would like to make a movie based on the Carousel of Progress.
- Walt Disney World took a moment of their time while at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture to announce the opening of applications and nominations for next year’s Disney Dreamers Academy.
- At ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans, we got a first look at Tiana sporting her brand-new costume for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
