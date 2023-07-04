New Featurette Celebrates Disney100 and the Fourth of July

Disney has shared a new video celebrating both Disney100 and the Fourth of July.

What’s Happening:

From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family.

A new video released by Disney celebrates the company’s connections to the promise of America, perfectly summed up with Walt Disney’s opening day dedication of Disneyland “Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America.”

We get clips from various Disney films, attractions, fans, cosplayers and even Super Bowl winners.

Watch the full “Disney100 Special Look” for yourself below:

More Disney News: