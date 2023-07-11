Marvel Cosplay Events Set for San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner and that means all kinds of fun will be had at the San Diego Convention Center, including panels, meetups and, of course, cosplay. Marvel has set several cosplay events for the upcoming convention.

Marvel has put out the call to cosplayers who will be attending San Diego Comic-Con.

The official Marvel site has shared a survey

Additionally, Marvel has shared a schedule including five different cosplay events including three photo ops themed to X-Men, Avengers and The Marvels .

. The events also include a cosplay competition and a kids costume event.

These cosplay events will be far from the only Marvel fun at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel announced their full slate of panels

Additionally, there will be plenty of other Disney properties represented at San Diego Comic-Con, including Star Wars Hulu, FX, ABC and more

San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center. Be sure to follow along as we bring you all the Disney fun from this year’s event.