Behind the Scenes Look at Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia Prop Creation at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has shared a look behind the scenes at the transformation of Fuente Del Oro into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia.

What’s Happening:

First announced on April 12th

Behind the scenes, Disney Imagineers are hard at work with Disneyland Paris teams and Pixar Animation Studios to immerse guests into the beloved Pixar movie Coco . More than fifty props and accessories are currently being prepared at the Resort’s central workshops.

. More than fifty props and accessories are currently being prepared at the Resort’s central workshops. From Hector Rivera's guitar to the many tools used to make traditional shoes, Miguel's family heritage will be showcased everywhere in the restaurant.

The reimagined restaurant is expected to open this summer in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris.

Disney Parks also shared a short video on Instagram, showcasing some more of the props currently being created for Casa de Coco.

