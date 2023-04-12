Disneyland Paris to Transform Fuente Del Oro Into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia

Disneyland Paris is set to leverage the popularity of Pixar’s Coco by transforming a Frontierland restaurant into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia.

  • By this summer, the Mexican-themed restaurant Fuente Del Oro, located in Frontierland, will be transformed around the theme of the Pixar animated film, Coco.
  • The new and fully redecorated Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will feature Miguel, the hero of the animated movie, and his passion for music and love for his family members.

  • This isn’t the only restaurant at Disneyland Paris receiving some Pixar touches, as Pizzeria Bella Notte has recently been refurbished and will be expanded, with the construction of a new room inspired by Luca.

