Disneyland Paris to Transform Fuente Del Oro Into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia

Disneyland Paris is set to leverage the popularity of Pixar’s Coco by transforming a Frontierland restaurant into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia.

What’s Happening:

By this summer, the Mexican-themed restaurant Fuente Del Oro, located in Frontierland, will be transformed around the theme of the Pixar animated film, Coco .

. The new and fully redecorated Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will feature Miguel, the hero of the animated movie, and his passion for music and love for his family members.

This isn’t the only restaurant at Disneyland Paris receiving some Pixar touches, as Pizzeria Bella Notte has recently been refurbished and will be expanded, with the construction of a new room inspired by Luca.

