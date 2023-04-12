Worlds of Pixar at Walt Disney Studios Park to Get Colorful New Scenery

This summer, Disneyland Paris will be harnessing the strength and popularity of Pixar Animation Studios like never before to reinvent the experience at its theme parks and continue to surprise guests, including some exciting new photo opportunities at Worlds of Pixar.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, Worlds of Pixar will have brand new scenery for great photo opportunities.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris has worked with Pixar artists to transform the old “Toon Plaza”, in order to reinforce the immersion and bring a new decor paying tribute to Pixar films.

In this whimsical space, a new raised backdrop will feature numerous characters from beloved Pixar movies.

The artwork will also feature Ember and Wade from the new Pixar movie Elemental

And of course you will be able to meet and greet some of the most popular Pixar characters once the area reopens.

Additionally, Pizzeria Bella Note at Disneyland Park will be expanded with the construction of a new room inspired by the Pixar film, Luca .

. The Mexican-themed restaurant Fuente Del Oro, located in Frontierland, will also be transformed around the theme of the Pixar animated film, Coco .

. The new and fully redecorated Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will feature Miguel, the hero of the animated movie, and his passion for music and love for his family members.