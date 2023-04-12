“it’s a small world” and Les Mystères du Nautilus at Disneyland Paris Reopening Soon Refreshed and Enhanced

As Disneyland Paris celebrates the Grand Finale of its 30th anniversary celebration, they have announced some new details on updates coming to both “it’s a small world” and Les Mystères du Nautilus.

What’s Happening:

The “happiest cruise that ever sailed” will make its big comeback when “it’s a small world” reopens its doors on May 5th, accompanied by its iconic musical anthem.

During its lengthy refurbishment, special care has been taken to preserve its magic and ensure that it shines as bright today as it did on day one.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris has collaborated with the Disneyland Paris’ central and maintenance workshops to maintain the attraction's unique “Disney” artistic heritage. From the craftsmanship of the dolls, the painting of their faces, to the restoration of all the costumes and accessories, a wide range of expertise has contributed to accomplishing this colossal task. In total, more than 300 dolls have been refreshed, not to mention all the animal figurines, the animated accessories, and more than a hundred toys.

Lighting within the attraction has also been modernized and, on the outside, the charming façade, originally designed by Imagineering legends Rolly Crump and Mary Blair for Disneyland Resort

Lastly, as part of the company's diversity and inclusion focus, new dolls in wheelchairs have been added to several of the attraction’s scenes, as was recently done at both Disneyland Walt Disney World

Another attraction, Les Mystères du Nautilus, which enables guests to walk through the famous submarine, will reopen this summer at Discoveryland after a complete subsea overhaul, involving numerous sets and accessories and the improvement of the lighting and sound system. And one of its most spectacular effects has been updated: the discovery of the seabed in Captain Nemo's Grand Salon!

Additionally, another Discoveryland attraction – Star Tours – will be updated with new scenes and characters in 2024, as revealed this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration