Disneyland Celebrating Its 68th Anniversary on July 17th with Celebratory Cavalcade and Specialty Donut

Disneyland will celebrate its 68th anniversary on July 17th, 2023, and the resort has announced plans to celebrate with a celebratory cavalcade and special donut.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort will celebrate the 68th anniversary of Walt Disney’s original park on Monday, July 17th with a few special offerings for visiting guests to enjoy.
- On July 17th, Disneyland Park guests will be treated to a brief celebratory cavalcade with Mickey Mouse and friends that will begin at 11:45 a.m. Guests can join the Dapper Dans, the Disneyland Band and Disney Ambassadors in singing “Happy Birthday” to Disneyland, making stops at “it’s a small world,” Main Street U.S.A., and Town Square.
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe will serve a Disneyland Anniversary Donut, a vanilla iced donut filled with cherry compote and topped with whipped topping and chocolate sandwich cookies, from July 15th-17th.
- As Disneyland marks 68 years since Walt Disney first welcomed guests into his magic kingdom, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary. As part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, guests can experience the all-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” (through August 31st) and the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown featuring a new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland Park; “Rogers: The Musical” (through August 31st) and “World of Color – ONE in Disney California Adventure; and more.
