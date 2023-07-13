Disneyland Celebrating Its 68th Anniversary on July 17th with Celebratory Cavalcade and Specialty Donut

Disneyland will celebrate its 68th anniversary on July 17th, 2023, and the resort has announced plans to celebrate with a celebratory cavalcade and special donut.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

On July 17th, Disneyland Park guests will be treated to a brief celebratory cavalcade with Mickey Mouse and friends that will begin at 11:45 a.m. Guests can join the Dapper Dans Disneyland Band it’s a small world

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe will serve a Disneyland Anniversary Donut, a vanilla iced donut filled with cherry compote and topped with whipped topping and chocolate sandwich cookies, from July 15th-17th.

As Disneyland marks 68 years since Walt Disney first welcomed guests into his magic kingdom, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary. As part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, guests can experience the all-new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” (through August 31st) and the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown featuring a new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway World of Color Disney California Adventure

