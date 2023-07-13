Sarah Desjardins Joins the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Yellowjackets star Sarah Desjardins has joined the cast of TRON: Ares, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- At this time, no details have been revealed regarding Desjardins’ role in the third TRON film, TRON: Ares.
- Desjardins stars in Yellowjackets as Callie Sadecki, and has also appeared in The Night Agent, Riverdale and Under the Banner of Heaven, among others.
- Other recently announced cast members for the new TRON film include:
- They all star alongside Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.
- The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
- Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.
- TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, although that may be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
- The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.