Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee Join the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming third TRON film, TRON: Ares, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • Jodie Turner-Smith, who is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, has joined the cast of TRON: Ares in an unknown role.
  • Also joining the cast is Past Lives breakout star Greta Lee, in a potential lead role.
  • They join the recently cast Evan Peters, alongside Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.
  • The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
  • Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.
  • TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike.
  • The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.

