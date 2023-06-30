Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee Join the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming third TRON film, TRON: Ares, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Jodie Turner-Smith, who is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, has joined the cast of TRON: Ares in an unknown role.
- Also joining the cast is Past Lives breakout star Greta Lee, in a potential lead role.
- They join the recently cast Evan Peters, alongside Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.
- The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
- Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.
- TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike.
- The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.
More Disney Movie News:
- Prior to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fans experiencing the film in IMAX will also see an extended trailer for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film The Creator.
- In a deal with MRC and Paramount Global Content Distribution, Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Jake Johnson’s feature directorial debut, Self Reliance.
- Eight classic Disney films are returning to movie theaters for special limited-time engagements in celebration of Disney100.