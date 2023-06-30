Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee Join the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee are the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming third TRON film, TRON: Ares, according to Variety.

Jodie Turner-Smith, who is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, has joined TRON: Ares in an unknown role.

Also joining the cast is Past Lives breakout star Greta Lee, in a potential lead role.

They join the recently cast Evan Peters and Jared Leto.

The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike.

The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.

