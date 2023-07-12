Cameron Monaghan Joins the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Cameron Monaghan, known for portraying Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has joined the cast of TRON: Ares, according to Deadline.

At this time, no details have been revealed regarding Monaghan’s role in the third TRON film, TRON: Ares .

In addition to portraying Cal Kestis, Monaghan is also known for his roles in Shameless, Gotham and the Adam Sandler film Click, among others.

He joins Evan Peters, Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee

The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike.

is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike. The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

