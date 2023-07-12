Cameron Monaghan Joins the Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Cameron Monaghan, known for portraying Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has joined the cast of TRON: Ares, according to Deadline.

  • At this time, no details have been revealed regarding Monaghan’s role in the third TRON film, TRON: Ares.
  • In addition to portraying Cal Kestis, Monaghan is also known for his roles in Shameless, Gotham and the Adam Sandler film Click, among others.
  • He joins Evan Peters, Jodie-Turner Smith and Greta Lee, alongside Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.
  • The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
  • Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to direct the third TRON film from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.
  • TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, barring a potential actors strike.
  • The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

