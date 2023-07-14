Novelizations of the “Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials To Be Released in January 2024

The upcoming 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who are set to become novels, part of the long-running Doctor Who Target range.

What’s Happening:

BBC Books will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range with three new titles in January 2024.

Target range with three new titles in January 2024. The collection consists of novelisations of the 2023 Doctor Who specials, which will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

specials, which will feature David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. The three novels are: “The Star Beast” by Gary Russell “Wild Blue Yonder” by Mark Morris “The Giggle” by James Goss

Each book will have specially commissioned cover artwork by Anthony Dry.

Learn more about the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials in Luke’s breakdown of the latest trailer

60th anniversary specials in Launched in 1973, Target Books published novelisations of almost every Doctor Who serial aired between 1963 and 1989.

serial aired between 1963 and 1989. To the delight of fans, BBC Books began reissuing these classic paperbacks in 2012, and in 2018 expanded the Target range to include all-new novelisations of modern-era Doctor Who episodes.

episodes. This year, Target Books celebrates its 50th year publishing Doctor Who books.

About Doctor Who:

​​The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who .

. David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles