Modernica Steps into Marvel Comics with X-Men Inspired Chairs for Kith’s Latest Marvel Collection

It’s been 60 years since the comics world was introduced to the X-Men and when you reach a milestone that big, you have to celebrate! Marvel has teamed up with Kith and Modernica to bring fans two sleek chairs featuring the iconic mutant superheroes.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Marvel’s X-Men, Kith and Marvel are collaborating to create an extensive collection of elevated apparel, accessories, and collectibles—reimagining iconic X-Men artwork through the Kith lens.

In addition to Kith and Marvel’s collaboration, the duo worked with a select group of brands to create holistic lifestyle offerings including Modernica.

Luxury home brand Modernica is putting their spin on the team of heroes and has crafted two custom versions of the Fiberglass Shell Chair.

Both chairs feature wraparound archival X-Men artwork, with one using a vintage comic panel design and the other an illustrated battle against Magneto. The bottom of both styles also includes a custom Kith Home plaque.

This exciting Marvel | Kith for X-Men – 60th Anniversary Collection launches first at San Diego Comic-Con

