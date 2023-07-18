G’iah and Priscilla Are Under Attack in New “Secret Invasion” Clip

Marvel has shared a clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Secret Invasion before it debuts on Disney+ tomorrow. The new clip sees Priscilla and G’iah under attack.
- In this new clip, Priscilla and G’iah are attacked by a team of men with guns.
- Remember, Priscilla was tasked with killing Fury in last week’s episode. After she refused, she knew the Skrulls would come for her.
- Interestingly, G’iah, who we last saw walking away from her Father, Talos, is with Priscilla in her home when the attack comes.
- We’ll have to see how these two have come together when the new episode premieres on Disney+ tomorrow.
- In the meantime, check out the new clip below:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- The series stars:
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Cobie Smulders
- Ben Mendelsohn
- Emilia Clarke
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Don Cheadle
- Olivia Colman
- Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim, with Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker serving as executive producers.
