G’iah and Priscilla Are Under Attack in New “Secret Invasion” Clip

Marvel has shared a clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Secret Invasion before it debuts on Disney+ tomorrow. The new clip sees Priscilla and G’iah under attack.

In this new clip, Priscilla and G’iah are attacked by a team of men with guns.

Remember, Priscilla was tasked with killing Fury in last week’s episode

Interestingly, G’iah, who we last saw walking away from her Father, Talos, is with Priscilla in her home when the attack comes.

We’ll have to see how these two have come together when the new episode premieres on Disney+ tomorrow.

In the meantime, check out the new clip below:

