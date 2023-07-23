Disneyland Railroad Popcorn Bucket Rolling Into Disneyland on Wednesday, July 26th

All Aboard! A brand-new popcorn bucket inspired by the Disneyland Railroad is about to pull into Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks shared this brand-new popcorn bucket on TikTok today, officially titled the Disney100 Train Bucket.
- It will be available at select popcorn carts in Disneyland Park for a limited time starting Wednesday, July 26th.
- The bucket is a replica of Engine #1 of the Disneyland Railroad, the C.K. Holliday.
- In addition to a strap featuring the Disneyland Railroad logo, the popcorn bucket also features Mickey Mouse in a train engineer's outfit, inspired by the famous image of Walt Disney and Mickey aboard the Railroad.
