Disneyland Railroad Popcorn Bucket Rolling Into Disneyland on Wednesday, July 26th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

All Aboard! A brand-new popcorn bucket inspired by the Disneyland Railroad is about to pull into Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks shared this brand-new popcorn bucket on TikTok today, officially titled the Disney100 Train Bucket.
  • It will be available at select popcorn carts in Disneyland Park for a limited time starting Wednesday, July 26th.

@disneyparks

All aboard for popcorn! 🚂🍿✨#Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #PopcornBucket #Popcorn #DisneylandRailroad #DisneyEats #Trains

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

  • The bucket is a replica of Engine #1 of the Disneyland Railroad, the C.K. Holliday.
  • In addition to a strap featuring the Disneyland Railroad logo, the popcorn bucket also features Mickey Mouse in a train engineer's outfit, inspired by the famous image of Walt Disney and Mickey aboard the Railroad.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning