Three More Disneyland Park Restaurants to Serve Alcoholic Beverages Beginning September 12th

Disneyland’s days of essentially being a dry park are now in the past, as alcoholic beverages will soon be making their way to more table service restaurants in Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning September 12th, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace and Café Orleans will introduce delicious new offerings along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • No details on the specifics of the menus have been revealed at this time.
  • Those three restaurants join the Blue Bayou, Club 33 and Oga’s Cantina as the only locations in Disneyland Park that serve alcoholic beverages.
  • Prior to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, Club 33 was the only location in Disneyland to serve alcohol for decades.

