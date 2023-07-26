Three More Disneyland Park Restaurants to Serve Alcoholic Beverages Beginning September 12th

Disneyland’s days of essentially being a dry park are now in the past, as alcoholic beverages will soon be making their way to more table service restaurants in Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Beginning September 12th, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace and Café Orleans will introduce delicious new offerings along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

No details on the specifics of the menus have been revealed at this time.

Those three restaurants join the Blue Bayou, Club 33 and Oga’s Cantina

Prior to the opening of Star Wars

