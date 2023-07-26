Three More Disneyland Park Restaurants to Serve Alcoholic Beverages Beginning September 12th

Disneyland’s days of essentially being a dry park are now in the past, as alcoholic beverages will soon be making their way to more table service restaurants in Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning September 12th, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace and Café Orleans will introduce delicious new offerings along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.
- No details on the specifics of the menus have been revealed at this time.
- Those three restaurants join the Blue Bayou, Club 33 and Oga’s Cantina as the only locations in Disneyland Park that serve alcoholic beverages.
- Prior to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, Club 33 was the only location in Disneyland to serve alcohol for decades.
