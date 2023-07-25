Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour Reservations Available Beginning August 3rd

Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour is returning to Disneyland Park this Halloween Time, and reservations will be available beginning August 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- Let your tour guide lead your intimate group through Disneyland Park, adorned with eerie and delightful Halloween decorations. Hear some frighteningly fun tales as you journey to a shadowy bayou to begin the adventure-filled Pirates of the Caribbean experience. As part of the tour, get a photo op with the Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- Disney’s Happiest Haunts Guided Tour also includes reserved viewing of the Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular.
- Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour includes:
- A 2-hour walking tour across Disneyland Park
- A history of Halloween and Halloween tales specific to Disney experiences
- Expedited access to Pirates of the Caribbean
- Enjoy a reserved viewing area for Halloween Screams, a nighttime spectacular
- A photo op with the Hitchhiking Ghosts—Audio-Animatronics from The Haunted Mansion
- A Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour Pin
- A Halloween-themed treat
- Reservations will be available beginning August 3rd at Disneyland.com.
- Halloween Time will return to the Disneyland Resort beginning September 1st with a slew of returning favorites.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería has now opened in the reimagined San Fransokyo Square area of Disney California Adventure.
- The Williams family take a trip to Disneyland in the season 2 finale of The Wonder Years, airing Wednesday, August 16th on ABC.
- All Aboard! A brand-new popcorn bucket inspired by the Disneyland Railroad is about to pull into Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning