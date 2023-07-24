Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería Opening Tuesday, July 25th at Disney California Adventure

The Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will become one of the first to debut elements of San Fransokyo Square when it opens tomorrow, July 25th at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Announced today through the Disney Eats Instagram

Guests can quench their thirst and snack on the tasty Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix at this new San Fransokyo Square location, where mobile order is available.

The Lucky Fortune Cookery has been serving its updated menu since July 19th.

San Fransokyo-style street corn will arrive at Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill and Rita’s Turbine Blenders will serve icy beverages beginning this Wednesday, July 26th.

Some of the other new establishments coming to San Fransokyo Square include Aunt Cass Café and San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.

You can see more of what food and beverages the various establishments throughout San Fransokyo Square will offer in the previously released Foodie Guide

Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax

The area music for San Fransokyo Square will feature tracks from both Tokyo Disneyland and EPCOT

San Fransokyo Square officially opens August 31st