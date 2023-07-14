San Fransokyo Square Area Music to Feature Tracks From EPCOT and Tokyo Disneyland

Whether you realize it or not, one of the most important parts of an area in a theme park is its music loop, and the new San Fransokyo Square will be no different. At a media event today, Disney revealed some information about the music that will be playing in the new area, opening at Disney California Adventure on August 31st.
What’s Happening:
- The San Fransokyo Square music loop is said to be around 90 minutes long, and will draw music from two notable sources.
- The first of those is EPCOT’s Japan pavilion, which features multiple music loops. However, there was no specific word on what music will be featured.
- The second source is the Tokyo Disneyland attraction, The Happy Ride with Baymax. Four instrumental versions of the songs that play during the attraction will be heard as part of the San Fransokyo Square music loop.
- Those songs are “B-A-Y-M-A-X,” “A New Angle,” “Happy Song” and “One Sweet Ride.”
- All are currently available to listen to on your favorite streaming platform (we’ve embedded a Spotify player below).
- Similar to Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Alien Swirling Saucers, The Happy Ride with Baymax uses a figure-8 track with hinged cars attached to Baymax that swing left and right as they spin around.
- Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through its official debut on August 31st.
- Some of the new establishments coming to San Fransokyo Square include Aunt Cass Café, Rita’s Turbine Blenders and San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.
- Earlier this week, Disney shared the full Foodie Guide to all the delicious items you’ll be able to find throughout San Fransokyo Square.
- Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax, who will talk for the very first time!
- We also got a look at the new cast member costumes, which will feature a variety of different hats featuring various fictitious San Fransokyo sports teams.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning