San Fransokyo Square Area Music to Feature Tracks From EPCOT and Tokyo Disneyland

Whether you realize it or not, one of the most important parts of an area in a theme park is its music loop, and the new San Fransokyo Square will be no different. At a media event today, Disney revealed some information about the music that will be playing in the new area, opening at Disney California Adventure on August 31st.

What’s Happening:

The San Fransokyo Square music loop is said to be around 90 minutes long, and will draw music from two notable sources.

The first of those is EPCOT

The second source is the Tokyo Disneyland attraction, The Happy Ride with Baymax. Four instrumental versions of the songs that play during the attraction will be heard as part of the San Fransokyo Square music loop.

Those songs are “B-A-Y-M-A-X,” “A New Angle,” “Happy Song” and “One Sweet Ride.”

All are currently available to listen to on your favorite streaming platform (we’ve embedded a Spotify player below).