Photos: FX Brings Four of its Shows to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 With Creative Activations

San Diego Comic-Con recently brought fans from around the world to the San Diego Convention Center for all kinds of fun. The event was not limited to the convention center though as all kinds of activations and events could be found all around the city, including on from FX.

Just outside the convention center, guests could step into the world of four popular FX series: What We Do in the Shadows and American Horror Story as well as the soon-to-debut Shogun and A Murder at the End of the World. Each activation provided a completely different experience while also giving an idea of what guests can expect from each series.

A Murder at the End of the World

The first stop was for the new series “A Murder at the End of the World.” We were given smart rings and some very creepy vibes on this plane. #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/iJYK8YgDPl — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 22, 2023

This activation put guests aboard a “plane,” accompanied by an almost robotic flight attendant who gave off some very creepy vibes. Guests were given smart rings and were told to tap them on a device before being allowed to deboard the plane. Guests then entered a room with a bit of an arctic theme where a trailer was played for the new series.

More on A Murder at the End of the World:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. The series stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.

American Horror Story: Delicate

The next activation was for the upcoming new season of the hit series American Horror Story. This one invited guests into the Wicked Wellness clinic where mysterious drinks were given out before they were brought to the back for a procedure. As any good doctor does, this one handed out lollipops to guests on their way out. Though, this particular variety of lollipop was a bit… different.

More on American Horror Story: Delicate:

The latest season of Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, Delicate Condition , set to be released in August. This marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel.

is based on the Danielle Valentine thriller novel, , set to be released in August. This marks the first time that the anthology series drew inspiration from a novel. The season, billed as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby , reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

, reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. The season will star Emma Roberts, Cara Delivigne and Kim Kardashian.

In addition to the three leads, the cast also includes: Annabelle Dexter-Jones Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Matt Czuchry Zachary Quinto Odessa A’zion Debra Monk Julie Monk

Halley Feiffer, who has written for the series previously, will write each episode for season 12 and serve as showrunner.

American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere this summer on FX.

Shogun

Next up was the “Shogun” activation with an AR koi pond. #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/f51yZmWQ4z — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 22, 2023

Guests were transported to Japan for the Shogun activation which featured some beautiful scenery, a samurai show and an AR koi pond. Unlike the previous two, this activation was not a guided tour, but rather a free roam around the grounds.

More on Shogun:

Shōgun , set in feudal Japan, charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English pilot major ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him. Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, is at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals. And Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, must prove her value and allegiance.

, set in feudal Japan, charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English pilot major ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him. Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, is at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals. And Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, must prove her value and allegiance. The cast includes Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido and Tokuma Nishioka.

Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca and Kondo.

The series will debut in 2024.

What We Do in the Shadows

And finally, at the #WhatWeDointheShadows activation, guests can get a beach ball or popsicle and take advantage of some photo ops. #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/iGLBR5uXzD — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 22, 2023

And finally, the hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows was brought to SDCC with a series a photo ops and a chance to win a prize. Guests were invited to spin a wheel to win either an FX-branded popsicle or a What We Do in the Shadows beach ball and take photos in front of a variety of props.

More on What We Do in the Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows , based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal). In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2023.