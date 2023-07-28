“Haunted Mansion” Movie-Inspired Menu Items Now Available Across Walt Disney World

In honor of the release of the new Haunted Mansion film in theaters today, various Walt Disney World locations are offering up some deliciously ghoulish delights. The Disney Parks Blog has shared some of the items you can get your hands on.

Playful Spirits Margarita featuring Patron Silver Tequila with a Fess Parker Big Easy Red Floater and Mickey-shaped Caretakers Beignets dusted with Cookies and Cream Powdered Sugar and a ghoulish Marshmallow Crème drizzle.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Push Pop with a Chocolate Tombstone at Sleepy Hollow inside the Magic Kingdom

Happy Haunts Shake at Columbia Harbor House inside the Magic Kingdom: Blackberry shake topped with purple chocolate-glazed doughnut covered with black sprinkles.

Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars at The Ganachery in Disney Springs : Chocolate Ganache Bars with edible image. Bar Flavors: pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle, passion fruit.

Chocolate Ganache Bars with edible image. Bar Flavors: pistachio, salted caramel, chipotle, passion fruit.

About Haunted Mansion:

Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now.