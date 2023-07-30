ABC News to Air Exclusive Interview with Vice President Kamala Harris Tomorrow, July 31st

ABC News will feature an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris conducted by Prime anchor Linsey Davis.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News announced today Prime anchor Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris from Des Moines, Iowa.
- Harris discussed recent actions limiting abortion access, immigration, the 2024 presidential election and Florida’s new education standards on Black history.
- The interview will air Monday, July 31st on ABC News Live‘s Prime with Linsey Davis and across ABC News programs and platforms.
- A first look at the interview aired today, July 30th on This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
