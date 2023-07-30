Photos: New Murals Adorn Amani Village Traders at EPCOT’s World Showcase

A new series of murals recently debuted in the Outpost section of EPCOT’s World Showcase, created by Kenyan artist WiseTwo.

These colorful new murals have been painted over the closed doors of Amani Village Traders, a former shop in the Outpost that has not been open since prior to the pandemic related closure of early 2020. It was previously known simply as Village Traders. It seems with these murals being installed, Disney has no plans to reopen the store anytime soon.

The murals join the previously installed posters, which replaced some of the former tribal masks earlier this year.

