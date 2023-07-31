Cal Kestis Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber Comes to shopDisney

Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kesits is getting a lot of lightsaber love this year as the character’s choice of sleek weapon gets another edition at shopDisney. In fact this blade is from the newly released sequel game, Jedi: Survivor and for added theatrics, it changes color!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Cal Kestis has survived Order 66…for the time being and while he’s still on his path with the Force, his Jedi training is key to keeping him alive. Well, that and his lightsaber.

The padawan is the star of the popular single-player games Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor from EA Games.

and from EA Games. Disney is once again honoring the Empire-Era hero with a Legacy Lightsaber Set complete with hilt, clip, and color changing blade.

The teaser on shopDisney indicates that this will not be a special edition design, but rather a standard Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber that’s packaged in a long case slightly larger than the length of the blade.

The blade shown is illuminated blue and while the previous Cal Kestis release was only a hilt

Pricing for this collectible Legacy Lightsaber Set is $249.99.

The Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Set will be available on shopDisney

A link to this awesome collectible can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars – $249.99

Set includes Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, Display Stand, and Lightsaber Belt Clip

Hilt includes color-changing feature

When holding down the hidden button on backside of saber hilt for five seconds, the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options)

Unique Lightsaber Start Up WAV file plays when slide switch is turned from OFF to ON position

Constant Lightsaber HUM sound plays when the Lightsaber is on the ON position

Includes case with hinged lid with magnetic closure

Stand requires some assembly

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: 17'' x 2 1/6'' x 2 1/4''

Lightsaber blade: 30 1/2'' L x 1'' Diameter

Case: 36 1/2'' x 5 1/4'' x 4 1/4''

Cal Kestis’ Lightsabers:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!