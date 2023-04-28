Limited Edition Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney, Disney Parks on Star Wars Day

The calendar is closing in on Star Wars Day 2023 and while fans are excited for digital and in-person events and experiences, it’s the merchandise reveals that are out of this world! Lightsaber collectors will have another exquisite piece to add to their display case as the limited edition hilt inspired by Cal Kestis’ weapon makes its debut on May the 4th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars movies and series have been a big hit with audiences of all ages, but they aren’t the only form of entertainment set in the beloved universe. Fans have come to appreciate the expansive and vibrant worlds of video games, especially Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor .

and The game follows a Force sensitive man, Cal Kestis during the aftermath of Order 66, and this year, Disney is honoring his character and storyline with a new limited edition lightsaber

This morning, shopDisney took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the collectible and shared a single image of the lightsaber hilt and wooden storage box.

Trust only in the Force with this limited edition Cal Kestis-inspired LIGHTSABER set housed in a wooden display box with authentic Aurebesh text.



This epic set launches on May the 4th at 8AM PT. https://t.co/wPxwGYoaDt pic.twitter.com/Aoi6XT8YAe — shopDisney (@shopDisney) April 28, 2023

Cal carries a weapon with a long hilt that features wrapped brown straps across the middle and accented with a sleek silver finish on both sides.

Unlike previous lightsaber boxes, this version slides to reveal the weapon instead of lifting open. The top is decorated with the Jedi Crest and the side of the box reads “Trust Only in the Force” written in Aurebesh.

Edition size is 7500 and boxes will be numbered. In addition to shopDisney, Cal Kestis’ lightsaber will also be available at Disney Parks on May 4th

Pricing has not been announced, though similar lightsabers (hilts without blades) start at $159.99; however we anticipate that this limited edition collectible will be at least $249.99.

The Cal Kestis Lightsaber will be available on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars on shopDisney:

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!