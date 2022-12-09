New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Revealed At The Game Awards

Disney Parks are getting ready to release a new Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt tying into the upcoming video game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The Game Awards 2022 wrapped up yet another year of gaming greats with an epic reveal for fans of the galaxy far, far away last night, – the new Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Jedi Survivor) !

! The Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Jedi Survivor) lit up the stage at the awards as only a Jedi could when shown for the first time in the hands of Cameron Monaghan, the actor portraying the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis.

Since the launch of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge earlier this year, it’s been widely popular among Star Wars fans. EA and Lucasfilm decided to team up again to collaborate on a brand-new full-sized replica for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

This new hilt comes with a premium magnetic box and will match nicely with the "Fan Choice" Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt. The new hilt, exclusive to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition, is compatible with the Legacy Lightsaber Blade, which fans can obtain at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities inside Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at both Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Offering gamers a premium collection of items inspired by the upcoming launch of the new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, fans will not want to miss this very special Collector’s Edition from Limited Run Games – in collaboration with Electronic Arts (EA), Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games – which will include the new Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt (Jedi Survivor)

Pre-orders for the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition are now available Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor SteelBook case, a full-sized, fully functional replica lightsaber hilt, a premium magnetic box for the lightsaber hilt, and a Certificate of Authenticity – available exclusively for the Collector's Edition.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition will also come with the "Galactic Hero" Cosmetic Pack and the "New Hero" Cosmetic Pack as well the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer revealed during The Game Awards to see Cal wield his lightsaber in-game if you're still not convinced you're ready to be a Jedi IRL. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on March 17, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC!