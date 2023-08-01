Knott’s Berry Farm Offering Two or More Tickets for $39.99 Each for a Limited Time

August is upon us, which means summer is drawing to a close. But not yet! In fact, now is the perfect time to visit Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, as they’ve announced a fantastic sale on tickets.

What’s Happening:

End your summer with a splash of fun at Knott’s Berry Farm and the neighboring Soak City water park!

Now through Thursday, August 3rd, Knott’s is offering tickets for just $39.99 when you purchase two or more.

Tickets are valid for a one day visit to either park through Monday, September 4th.

