Knott’s Berry Farm Offering Two or More Tickets for $39.99 Each for a Limited Time

August is upon us, which means summer is drawing to a close. But not yet! In fact, now is the perfect time to visit Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, as they’ve announced a fantastic sale on tickets.
What’s Happening:
- End your summer with a splash of fun at Knott’s Berry Farm and the neighboring Soak City water park!
- Now through Thursday, August 3rd, Knott’s is offering tickets for just $39.99 when you purchase two or more.
- Tickets are valid for a one day visit to either park through Monday, September 4th.
- Visit Knotts.com to purchase your tickets today!
- A summer trip to Knott’s Berry Farm will include the completely reimagined Fiesta Village, as well as the annual return of the popular “Ghost Town Alive!” and Knott’s Summer Nights events.
- The spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, with the popular Knott’s Scary Farm event celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
- We learned some new details about this year’s Knott’s Scary Farm this past weekend at the Midsummer Scream horror convention.