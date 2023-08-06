“New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House” Album Now Available to Stream

A classic Haunted Mansion-inspired album from Walt Disney Records has made its way to your favorite streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records have released a new digital version of New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.
- Originally released in 1964, prior to the 1969 opening of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, a second release then followed in 1973.
- The album features a variety of spooky sounds, pretty much anything you can imagine – from thunder and lightning, to ghosts, screams, and more.
- It should be noted that the stories found in some releases are not included in the streaming release.
- New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.
More Disney News:
- Disney+ has revealed that a fresh new batch of I Am Groot shorts from Marvel Studios are on their way next month.
- Disneyland have shared some new photos of Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band performing in their new set-up on the Rivers of America.
- Disney+ has shared another new clip from the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning