“New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House” Album Now Available to Stream

A classic Haunted Mansion-inspired album from Walt Disney Records has made its way to your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records have released a new digital version of New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House .

. Originally released in 1964, prior to the 1969 opening of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland

The album features a variety of spooky sounds, pretty much anything you can imagine – from thunder and lightning, to ghosts, screams, and more.

It should be noted that the stories found in some releases are not included in the streaming release.

New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

More Disney News: