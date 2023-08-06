“New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House” Album Now Available to Stream

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A classic Haunted Mansion-inspired album from Walt Disney Records has made its way to your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Records have released a new digital version of New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House.
  • Originally released in 1964, prior to the 1969 opening of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, a second release then followed in 1973.
  • The album features a variety of spooky sounds, pretty much anything you can imagine – from thunder and lightning, to ghosts, screams, and more.
  • It should be noted that the stories found in some releases are not included in the streaming release.
  • New Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House can now be found on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

More Disney News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning