Fresh New Batch of “I Am Groot” Shorts Are Coming to Disney+ on September 6th

Disney+ has revealed that a fresh new batch of I Am Groot shorts from Marvel Studios are on their way next month.
What’s Happening:
- A brand-new season of I Am Groot is coming to Disney+ on September 6th, revealed by the new poster seen above.
- I Am Groot features the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining him in a series of shorts.
- Directed by Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.
- Marvel and Disney+ also released a trailer showcasing some of the hilarious antics that Groot will get up to in the five new shorts:
- The first set of I Am Groot shorts hit the streaming service on August 10th, 2022.
- Check out Mike’s review of the short “Magnum Opus,” which was screened in front of Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has shared another new clip from the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- A newly released featurette builds up anticipation for Star Wars: Ahsoka by looking back on the padawans and masters throughout the history of Star Wars.
- Disney has released a new digital soundtrack for Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which recently concluded its run on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now