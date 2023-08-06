Fresh New Batch of “I Am Groot” Shorts Are Coming to Disney+ on September 6th

Disney+ has revealed that a fresh new batch of I Am Groot shorts from Marvel Studios are on their way next month.

What’s Happening:

A brand-new season of I Am Groot is coming to Disney+ on September 6th, revealed by the new poster seen above.

is coming to Disney+ on September 6th, revealed by the new poster seen above. I Am Groot features the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining him in a series of shorts.

features the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining him in a series of shorts. Directed by Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.

Marvel and Disney+ also released a trailer showcasing some of the hilarious antics that Groot will get up to in the five new shorts:

The first set of I Am Groot shorts hit the streaming service on August 10th, 2022.

shorts hit the streaming service on August 10th, 2022. Check out Mike’s review Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre.

More Disney+ News: