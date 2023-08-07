The Paley Museum to Host Disney Channel’s End of Summer Celebration

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney Channel, The Paley Museum will host Disney Channel’s End of Summer Celebration for PaleyFamily Day on Saturday, August 26.
- Don't miss this afternoon of Disney magic! Bring your family to an interactive celebration of Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary.
- For one amazing afternoon, Disney Channel comes to life at The Paley Museum with fun-filled activities including a chance to meet Bluey and Bingo, your favorite programs on the big screen, a photo booth, and giveaways.
- The interactive experience highlights popular current series from Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ including:
- Mark your calendars so you don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity for families to experience Disney Channel up close and personal.
- Disney Channel’s End of Summer Celebration will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 1:00-4:00 PM.
- Doors for the event open at 12:00 pm
- Tickets are available now for all Paley members and will be available to the general public Tuesday, August 8 at noon ET.