Deluxe Illustrated Novelization of “Doctor Who” Story “Rose” Publishing This November

A deluxe illustrated novelization of the first Doctor Who story of the 2005 revival, “Rose,” has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- BBC Books have announced the first story of Doctor Who's 2005 revival is set for a special illustrated release.
- To celebrate the return of showrunner Russell T Davies to Doctor Who, a special deluxe edition of “Rose” will be published on November 23rd, 2023 – the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.
- Novelised by Russell from his original script, “Rose” is the story that relaunched Doctor Who for the 21st century.
- Originally published in 2018, this deluxe edition of “Rose” features illustrations from acclaimed artist Robert Hack.
- This will be followed in early 2024 by novelizations of the three 60th anniversary specials, which will also air this November.
“Rose” Logline:
- In a lair somewhere beneath central London, a malevolent alien intelligence is plotting the end of humanity. Shop window dummies that can move – and kill – are taking up key positions, ready to strike.
- Rose Tyler, an ordinary Londoner, is working her shift in a department store, unaware that this is the most important day of her life. She's about to meet the only man who understands the true nature of the threat facing Earth, a stranger who will open her eyes to all the wonder and terror of the universe – a traveler in time and space known as the Doctor.
About Doctor Who:
- The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home, outside of the UK and Ireland, of future seasons of Doctor Who.
- David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.
- Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson.
- Get acquainted with Doctor Who with Luke’s series of articles introducing you to each Doctor and their best stories.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now