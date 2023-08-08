Deluxe Illustrated Novelization of “Doctor Who” Story “Rose” Publishing This November

A deluxe illustrated novelization of the first Doctor Who story of the 2005 revival, “Rose,” has been announced.

BBC Books have announced the first story of Doctor Who 's 2005 revival is set for a special illustrated release.

's 2005 revival is set for a special illustrated release. To celebrate the return of showrunner Russell T Davies to Doctor Who , a special deluxe edition of “Rose” will be published on November 23rd, 2023 – the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who .

, a special deluxe edition of “Rose” will be published on November 23rd, 2023 – the 60th anniversary of . Novelised by Russell from his original script, “Rose” is the story that relaunched Doctor Who for the 21st century.

for the 21st century. Originally published in 2018, this deluxe edition of “Rose” features illustrations from acclaimed artist Robert Hack.

This will be followed in early 2024 by novelizations of the three 60th anniversary specials

“Rose” Logline:

In a lair somewhere beneath central London, a malevolent alien intelligence is plotting the end of humanity. Shop window dummies that can move – and kill – are taking up key positions, ready to strike.

Rose Tyler, an ordinary Londoner, is working her shift in a department store, unaware that this is the most important day of her life. She's about to meet the only man who understands the true nature of the threat facing Earth, a stranger who will open her eyes to all the wonder and terror of the universe – a traveler in time and space known as the Doctor.

About Doctor Who:

​​The BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who .

. David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Following that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the TARDIS as the Fifthteenth Doctor, alongside new companion Ruby Tuesday, played by Millie Gibson

