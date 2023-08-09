Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson Wish The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland a Happy 54th Anniversary

August 9th, 2023 marks the 54th anniversary of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, and to celebrate, Disneyland released a short video featuring two of the stars of the new Haunted Mansion film.

What’s Happening:

The video features Jamie Lee Curtis (Madame Leota) and Owen Wilson (Father Kent) from the set of the film (or at least a green screen of it), wishing a happy 54th anniversary to The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

Watch the short video for yourself bellow:

Wishing a ghoulish 54th Anniversary to the original happy haunt’s attraction at #Disneyland! 👻 pic.twitter.com/SD3652YnmR — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) August 9, 2023

The Haunted Mansion originally opened on August 9th, 1969 at Disneyland, with the Walt Disney World

Fans of the original Haunted Mansion have less than a week left to experience it, as it will be closing on Monday, August 14th to begin the annual transformation into Haunted Mansion Holiday

Haunted Mansion Holiday will open alongside the rest of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland guests can head over to the Opera House on Main Street U.S.A. to see a collection of concept art, props and costumes Haunted Mansion movie.

movie. Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now. Check out Mike’s review