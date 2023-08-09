Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson Wish The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland a Happy 54th Anniversary

August 9th, 2023 marks the 54th anniversary of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, and to celebrate, Disneyland released a short video featuring two of the stars of the new Haunted Mansion film.
- The video features Jamie Lee Curtis (Madame Leota) and Owen Wilson (Father Kent) from the set of the film (or at least a green screen of it), wishing a happy 54th anniversary to The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.
- Watch the short video for yourself bellow:
- The Haunted Mansion originally opened on August 9th, 1969 at Disneyland, with the Walt Disney World version following two years later on October 1st, 1971.
- Fans of the original Haunted Mansion have less than a week left to experience it, as it will be closing on Monday, August 14th to begin the annual transformation into Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- Haunted Mansion Holiday will open alongside the rest of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort on September 1st.
- Disneyland guests can head over to the Opera House on Main Street U.S.A. to see a collection of concept art, props and costumes from the Haunted Mansion movie.
- Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.
