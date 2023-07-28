“Haunted Mansion” Props, Costumes and Concept Art on Display in the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland

A collection of concept art, props and costumes from the Haunted Mansion movie are now on display inside the Opera House at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

About Haunted Mansion:

  • Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
  • Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
  • Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.
