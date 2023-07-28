“Haunted Mansion” Props, Costumes and Concept Art on Display in the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland

A collection of concept art, props and costumes from the Haunted Mansion movie are now on display inside the Opera House at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

About Haunted Mansion:

Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now. Check out Mike’s review