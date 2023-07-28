“Haunted Mansion” Props, Costumes and Concept Art on Display in the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland

A collection of concept art, props and costumes from the Haunted Mansion movie are now on display inside the Opera House at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, guests visiting Disneyland Park can visit the Opera House inside The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln to see a collection of concept art, props and costumes from Haunted Mansion, including the ornate dress worn by Madame Leota (played by Jamie Lee Curtis) in the film.
- A similar display of props and costumes will also be coming soon to Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.
- Disneyland Park guests can continue to celebrate the release of Haunted Mansion with specialty food items and an awesome Hatbox Ghost sipper.
- Of course, there’s also plenty of merchandise inspired by the new film, which we run down here.
- Also today, we learned more information about the upcoming addition of the Hatbox Ghost to The Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom.
About Haunted Mansion:
- Justin Simien directs the new film, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- Haunted Mansion is in theaters everywhere now. Check out Mike’s review of the new film.
