Crash Near Walt Disney World Leaves One Man Dead

One person was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash near Walt Disney World, according to WESH 2 News.

The crash occurred in the area of Bonnet Creek Parkway and Buena Vista Drive around 9:00 p.m. on the night of Thursday, August 10th.

Investigators believe the driver of a Subaru sedan overcorrected, spun, and collided with a charter bus. The chain reaction caused the charter bus to also collide with an SUV.

The driver of the Subaru, a 33-year-old man from Kissimmee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

