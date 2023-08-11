Magic Key Holder Exclusive Dance Party and Magnet Coming to Disney California Adventure

Magic Key holders will be able to dance the night away with a special Magic Key dance party coming to Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Magic Key holders of all ages, it’s almost time to put on your dancing shoes and show off your best moves at an exclusive Magic Key dance party in Disney California Adventure.

The Disney Junior Theater will be home to this special event from August 14th–31st, 2023, Monday through Thursday only.

It will be open from 6:00–9:00 p.m. on all applicable days, except August 24th, where it will close at 8:00 p.m.

Stop by to meet and greet with characters, strike a pose with special photo ops, and more.

As a special party favor, Magic Key holders can pick up the magnet seen above, while supplies last.

