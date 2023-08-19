Olaf Appears in Drone Form During the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Special Drone Show

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort, a special drone show is making its way around the country of Japan. The final stop on the tour featured a drone appearance from the loveable snowman, Olaf!

What’s Happening:

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort, special drone shows have been held at several fireworks festivals across Japan over the last month.

Approximately 700 drones fly into the night sky all at once, drawing Disney characters in the night sky like shining stars. Scenes celebrating the 40th anniversary will be included, along with special scenes for each different stop.

At the Kagoshima Kinkowan Summer Night Fireworks Festival on August 19th, Olaf from Frozen appeared in the sky, accompanied by some of his favorite summer items.

appeared in the sky, accompanied by some of his favorite summer items. Check out a short clip of Olaf’s appearance below:

More Tokyo Disney Resort News: