Sponsors Revealed for This Year’s Destination D23 Event at Walt Disney World

The line-up of sponsors for this year’s Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 will celebrate 100 years of Disney! Guests will journey through every era of Disney, as we venture back through the last century of storytelling and look forward to a limitless future for the company, and its most dedicated fans.

Destination D23 will take place from Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The main event sponsor this year is luggage company Lug, alongside “Platinum” sponsor Disney Rewards.

“Silver” level sponsors include: Charlotte Tilbury CITIZEN Disney Fine Art by Collector’s Editions Sunglass Hut

“Bronze” level sponsors include: Corkcicle Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Lionel Rock ‘Em Socks RockLove Jewelry Scentsy Steiff The Op Games

D23 recently shared some details EPCOT and the Disney Cruise Line

Tickets for Destination D23 are sold out but you can be sure to follow along with us as we bring you all the fun from this year’s event.