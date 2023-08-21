Universal Orlando Annual Passholders to Get Preview of the Dead Coconut Club

Halloween Horror Nights is getting ready to take over Universal Orlando Resort and that means the return of the Dead Coconut Club on Universal CityWalk. Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will soon be able to get a preview of the returning themed bar.

The Dead Coconut Club will once again take over the Red Coconut Club on Universal CityWalk during Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be the first to experience the Halloween-themed establishment as a preview event has been set for Thursday, August 31st.

From 6 pm – 9 pm, Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will be able to check out "Revenge of the Dead Coconut Club."

This year, the frightful fiends of Monstergram Pictures have completed their latest B-movie epic: Target Planet Coconut, and they are premiering it at the one and only Dead Coconut Club.

This is a family-friendly event with previews of spooky performances, a live DJ and themed mocktails and cocktails.

News of the preview was shared in the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Facebook group

The Dead Coconut Club debuted during Halloween Horror Nights last year, with a classic Universal Monsters tiki bar theme.

The concept then carried over into the Holiday season with the Green and Red Coconut Club Cursed Coconut Club

Check out a video of last year’s Dead Coconut Club below:

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st at Universal Studios Florida. Check out the full event lineup here.