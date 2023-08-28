Photos: New Cable Car Inspired Food Stand Pulls into the San Francisco Area of Universal Studios Florida

A new cable car inspired food stand has pulled into the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

This new food stand can be found along the San Francisco-themed street in Universal Studios Florida, between the entrance and exit of Fast & Furious – Supercharged.

The shape and colors of the food stand immediately brings to mind the famous cable cars of the real San Francisco.

The menu is simple, offering Vegetable Egg Rolls, a Cantonese Cinnamon Sugar Donut Stick and an Asian Chopped Salad. You’ll also find some alcoholic beverages, in addition to two specialty boba drinks.

