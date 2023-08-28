Photos: New Cable Car Inspired Food Stand Pulls into the San Francisco Area of Universal Studios Florida

A new cable car inspired food stand has pulled into the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida.
What’s Happening:
- This new food stand can be found along the San Francisco-themed street in Universal Studios Florida, between the entrance and exit of Fast & Furious – Supercharged.
- The shape and colors of the food stand immediately brings to mind the famous cable cars of the real San Francisco.
- The menu is simple, offering Vegetable Egg Rolls, a Cantonese Cinnamon Sugar Donut Stick and an Asian Chopped Salad. You’ll also find some alcoholic beverages, in addition to two specialty boba drinks.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Take a look at the latest preparations for Halloween Horror Nights, which kicks off this Friday, September 1st.
- Death Eaters will appear for the first time ever in Diagon Alley on select dates starting in September.
- The Dead Coconut Club will once again take over the Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk during Halloween Horror Nights.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning