Photos: New Cable Car Inspired Food Stand Pulls into the San Francisco Area of Universal Studios Florida

A new cable car inspired food stand has pulled into the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

  • This new food stand can be found along the San Francisco-themed street in Universal Studios Florida, between the entrance and exit of Fast & Furious – Supercharged.
  • The shape and colors of the food stand immediately brings to mind the famous cable cars of the real San Francisco.
  • The menu is simple, offering Vegetable Egg Rolls, a Cantonese Cinnamon Sugar Donut Stick and an Asian Chopped Salad. You’ll also find some alcoholic beverages, in addition to two specialty boba drinks.

