Beast’s Enchanted Objects Take the Spotlight on “Be Our Guest” Loungefly Exclusive to Fun.com

In the ultra charming number “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, Lumiere says that “no one’s gloomy or complaining while the flatware’s entertaining,” and we’re quite certain that sentiment extends to this exclusive Loungefly mini backpack from Fun.com.

What’s Happening:

Fun.com Beauty and the Beast Be Our Guest mini backpack focuses on the enchanted objects in the Beast’s castle, and will have you singing and dancing your way through the day. Don’t believe me? Ask the dishes!

This entirely charming mini backpack features a light aqua blue background and keeps the color scheme going with bold straps and piping. It’s all accented with gold hardware (zippers and buckles) that perfectly compliments the look.

But more important than the colors is the pattern. Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and Plumette swirl and spin their way along the bag surrounded by enchanted spoons and candle holders standing close together to make circles.

Look closely and you’ll spot some of the tasty morsels that Belle sampled during her first night at the castle!

Inside the bag is a matching lining that’s almost identical to the exterior, but has fewer circles and no characters.

Beauty and the Beast Be Our Guest Mini Backpack by Loungefly | Exclusive Bags

Guests will find the Be Our Guest Loungefly mini backpack available exclusively at Fun.com. It is made of Vegan leather, measures approximately 9" W x 10.5" H x 4.5" D and sells for $79.99.

