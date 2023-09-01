Photos: Construction Walls Removed In Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Lobby

Visitors to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World over the last few months may have noticed a refurbishment project that took over the hotel’s landmark lobby.

Now, that project appears to be complete as the construction walls have been removed and the Grand Lobby is once again available to all.

This is just the latest enhancement at the flagship Walt Disney World Resort Hotel that is part of an ongoing effort to update and retheme spaces in the 35 year old hotel.

Elsewhere on the grounds, rooms around the resort are being updated with subtle touches that allude to Mary Poppins, similar to what is already found in the Disney Vacation Club rooms at the resort.

Recently, dining locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa have been refreshed, with both Narcoosee’s and the extravagant culinary experience at Victoria & Alberts also having been updated.

Though the lobby construction walls have been removed, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is currently still undergoing refurbishment, and the official Walt Disney World website is reminding guests that they will be able to see and hear construction around the resort during daytime hours. Most Resort hotel amenities will remain available as work continues.