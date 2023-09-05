Photos: Swizzle Lounge at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Gets a Halloween Makeover

The Swizzle Lounge, located in the lobby of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, has received a spooky overlay just in time for the beginning of the Halloween Horror Nights season.

Lit-up pumpkins have been set up near the bar, underneath its sign. The display references Mr. Carver, a character featured in the “Slaughter Sinema” house during Halloween Horror Nights 28 in 2018.

Faux moss and vine have been hung all around, giving this corner of the lobby a retro, spooky feel.

Even the backdrop of the bar itself has a wall of pumpkins, flanked by even more lit-up pumpkins.

Guests staying at any Universal Orlando Resort hotel can head upstairs at Cabana Bay to experience Chucky’s Twisted Playground.

More Universal Orlando News: