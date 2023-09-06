Michael Fassbender Struggles With His New Team in “Next Goal Wins” Clip

Searchlight Pictures has released a new clip from Taika Waititi’s upcoming comedy Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender.

In this new clip, Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) struggles to train the inexperienced national football team of American Samoa.

As he hilariously runs them through various drills without seeing any progress, his trust is broken after being hit in the face with a ball.

Check out the new clip below:

About Next Goal Wins:

“Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.”

Next Goal Wins will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Cast:

Will Arnett

Michael Fassbender

Elisabeth Moss

David Fane

Beulah Koale

Oscar Kightley

Lehi Falepapalangi

