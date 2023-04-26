Searchlight Pictures’ “Next Goal Wins” Gets Hilarious First Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released a hilarious first trailer for their upcoming sports comedy film Next Goal Wins, which is set to come to theaters on November 17th.

follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0. Michael Fassbender stars with Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

Waititi, who took an Oscar for Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit , co-wrote the film with Iain Morris.

, co-wrote the film with Iain Morris. Check out the new trailer below:

About Next Goal Wins:

“Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.”

Cast: