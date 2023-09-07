Disney+ Shares First Look Images From New Holiday Movie “Dashing Through the Snow”

Disney+ has released some first look images from their new holiday movie, Dashing Through the Snow, which premieres on November 17th.
What’s Happening:
- First announced in August 2022, Dashing Through the Snow will be making its Disney+ holiday season premiere on November 17th.
- The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician, but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.
- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris star in the Tim Story directed film.
- The cast also includes:
- Oscar Nunez
- Mary Lynn Rajskub
- Ravi Patel
- Marcus Lewis
- Madison Skye Validum
- The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.
