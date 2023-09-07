Disney+ Shares First Look Images From New Holiday Movie “Dashing Through the Snow”

Disney+ has released some first look images from their new holiday movie, Dashing Through the Snow, which premieres on November 17th.

First announced in August 2022, Dashing Through the Snow will be making its Disney+ holiday season premiere on November 17th.

will be making its Disney+ holiday season premiere on November 17th. The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician, but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris star in the Tim Story directed film.

The cast also includes: Oscar Nunez Mary Lynn Rajskub Ravi Patel Marcus Lewis Madison Skye Validum

The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.

