Disney+ Shares First Look Images From New Holiday Movie “Dashing Through the Snow”

Disney+ has released some first look images from their new holiday movie, Dashing Through the Snow, which premieres on November 17th.

What’s Happening:

  • First announced in August 2022, Dashing Through the Snow will be making its Disney+ holiday season premiere on November 17th.
  • The film tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician, but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

  • Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris star in the Tim Story directed film.
  • The cast also includes:
    • Oscar Nunez
    • Mary Lynn Rajskub
    • Ravi Patel
    • Marcus Lewis
    • Madison Skye Validum
  • The film is produced by Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions and John Jacobs through Smart Entertainment.

