Disneyland Announces New Nighttime Show “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural,” Debuting September 29th

What's Happening:

Beginning September 29th, a new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” will enchant guests at Disneyland Park.

Set to a dynamic jazz score, projections on the Rivers of America will tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog from the bayou that leaps into the lively heartbeat of New Orleans when he is lured by the jazzy sounds he hears in the distance.

This unique art installation will animate original artwork by Disney Live Entertainment graphic designer Marcella “Marci” Swett, best known for her chalk art in Downtown Disney

“The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” and Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will enhance the atmosphere on the Rivers of America on select evenings this fall, and will run nightly during the holiday season.

While Fantasmic! is expected to return in spring 2024, it will be without the famed dragon

