“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” Coming to Disney+ on December 8th

The original animated adventure, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, the latest animated movie based on Jeff Kinney’s wildly successful book series, will premiere December 8th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The film is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday tale centered around everyone’s favorite disaster-prone middle school student.

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Directed by Luke Cormican ( Teen Titans Go! ) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever features the voices of Wesley Kimmel ( The Mandalorian ), Erica Cerra ( Power Rangers ), and Hunter Dillon ( Deadpool 2 ).

) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, features the voices of Wesley Kimmel ( ), Erica Cerra ( ), and Hunter Dillon ( ). Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever will begin streaming December 8th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

More Disney+ News: