Disneyland Paris Showcases Kristoff Animatronic and “Frozen” Land Construction at Destination D23

While much of the current excitement regarding new Frozen attractions is centered around the imminent opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, it’s worthwhile to remember that Disneyland Paris is also getting a similar Frozen land. This weekend at Destination D23, Imagineers showcased some footage from the construction site, the new Kristoff animatronic, and more.

What’s Happening:

Located on the edge of a large central lagoon in Walt Disney Studios Park is the future land inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen .

. Beyond the cranes and construction equipment mobilized for this development, the Kingdom of Arendelle begins to clearly appear, with the first themed facades of the village and the base of the castle, as well as the early structures for the snow-capped mountain which will serve as an iconic background to this new area.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Imagineers are moving forward in parallel on the programming of the Audio-Animatronics characters who will come to life in the main attraction of the kingdom.

Nearby around the lake, work has started on the rock structures, and construction on the art nouveau style table service restaurant has also started, as you can see in the video below:

The Frozen -themed land will be the next major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

-themed land will be the next major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris. This land will offer a gorgeous lakeside promenade and will immerse guests in the same magical wintry setting from the films.

It’s also rumored that the area will contain a version of Frozen Ever After EPCOT

A similar Frozen-themed area, World of Frozen

